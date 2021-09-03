Germany PropTech Market is Projected to Reach US$ 444.39 Million by 2028| ALPHAPENTA, BETTERHOMES AG, BOTTIMMO AG, HAUSGOLD
The Germany PropTech Market is expected to reach US$ 444.39 million by 2028 from US$ 206.30 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.
PropTech, also referred as property technology, comprises the set of technology driven products, solutions, or services that aid in several business operations and management across the real estate sector. The rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry drive the growth of the Germany PropTech market. Furthermore, the emergence of robust and efficient solution for property management and various other business operation among the asset and facility manager across residential and commercial buildings is positively influencing the growth of the market.
Germany PropTech Market – Companies Mentioned
- ALPHAPENTA
- BETTERHOMES AG
- BOTTIMMO AG
- HAUSGOLD
- Homeday GmbH
- immoverkauf24 GmbH
- Maklaro.de
- McMakler GmbH
- PriceHubble
- realbest Germany GmbH
Market Segmentation
Germany PropTech Market – by Component
- Security and Surveillance
- Asset Management
- Sales and Advertisement
- Others
Germany PropTech Market – by Building Type
- Residential
- Non-residential
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the Germany PropTech market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return.
- To stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the market
- To efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the Germany PropTech market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- To make knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments of the Germany PropTech market
- To obtain revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021 to 2028 in Germany
