Germany PropTech Market is Projected to Reach US$ 444.39 Million by 2028| ALPHAPENTA, BETTERHOMES AG, BOTTIMMO AG, HAUSGOLD

The Germany PropTech Market is expected to reach US$ 444.39 million by 2028 from US$ 206.30 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

PropTech, also referred as property technology, comprises the set of technology driven products, solutions, or services that aid in several business operations and management across the real estate sector. The rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry drive the growth of the Germany PropTech market. Furthermore, the emergence of robust and efficient solution for property management and various other business operation among the asset and facility manager across residential and commercial buildings is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Germany PropTech Market – Companies Mentioned

ALPHAPENTA

BETTERHOMES AG

BOTTIMMO AG

HAUSGOLD

Homeday GmbH

immoverkauf24 GmbH

Maklaro.de

McMakler GmbH

PriceHubble

realbest Germany GmbH

Market Segmentation

Germany PropTech Market – by Component

Security and Surveillance

Asset Management

Sales and Advertisement

Others

Germany PropTech Market – by Building Type

Residential

Non-residential

