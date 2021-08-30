Germany PropTech Market Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2026 with top key player like Alphapenta, Betterhomes Ag, Bottimmo Ag, Hausgold, Homeday GmbH, immoverkauf24 GmbH and Maklaro.de

Germany PropTech market is expected to reach US$ 444.39 million by 2028 from US$ 206.30 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

PropTech, also referred as property technology, comprises the set of technology driven products, solutions, or services that aid in several business operations and management across the real estate sector. The rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry drive the growth of the Germany PropTech market. Furthermore, the emergence of robust and efficient solution for property management and various other business operation among the asset and facility manager across residential and commercial buildings is positively influencing the growth of the market. Additionally, the improved and efficient business operation through technologically enabled property management solution is projected to witness notable adoption among the end users during the coming years.

Leading Germany PropTech Market Players:

Alphapenta

Betterhomes Ag

Bottimmo Ag

Hausgold

Homeday GmbH

immoverkauf24 GmbH

de

McMakler GmbH

PriceHubble

realbest Germany GmbH

Germany PropTech market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

Germany PropTech Market Segmentation

Germany PropTech Market – by Offerings

Solution

Services

Germany PropTech Market – by Component

Security and Surveillance

Asset Management

Sales and Advertisement

Others

Germany PropTech Market – by Building Type

Residential

