Gil Ofarim: anti-Semitism incident in a hotel in Leipzig

Singer Gil Ofarim claims to have been the victim of an anti-Semitic incident during his recording in Leipzig: he was only allowed to check in if he hid a Star of David pendant.

Leipzig (AP) – Musician Gil Ofarim claims he was the victim of an anti-Semitic incident at a hotel in Leipzig.

The singer reported visibly moved in an Instagram video posted Tuesday that an employee of the “Westin Leipzig” asked him at the reception to wrap his necklace with a Star of David pendant. Then he can register. “Someone from the area” was also called: “Pack the star”.

Ofarim said other guests were preferred in the long line at the hotel reception. When he asked the hotel clerk why the others were preferred, he replied, “To straighten the line. Then he asked her to wrap the Star of David.

A spokesperson for the Westin Leipzig said they were very concerned about the report and were taking the matter very seriously. The company is trying to contact Ofarim to find out what happened.

The chairman of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, wrote in a statement on the Twitter short message service that the hostility was terrifying. It is to be hoped that the hotel will bear the personal consequences. He also wished “that in the future we stand together when we are attacked”.