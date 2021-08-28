Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market SWOT Analysi, Growth  in Report 2021-2027 |Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC

The “Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market ″ analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The analysts forecast the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the period 2021- 2027.

The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG (Boston Consulting Group) matrix, SCOT analysis (Strengths, Challenges, Opportunities and Threats.), PESTLE analysis and so on. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures

By Company:

Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Johns Mansville, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Segment by Type:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Segment by Application:

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Other

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for GFRP composites.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for GFRP composites during the next 5 years. This market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing consumption of GFRP composites in various industries such as wind energy, construction & infrastructure, electrical & electronics, and transportation. China is leading the Asia Pacific GFRP composites market. The wind energy industry in China witnessed the highest number of wind energy installations in 2016 and added a new capacity of 23,328 MW.

Regional Analysis of Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Some Points from Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Key Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.2 Global Market Share by Company Type

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027)

6 Key Players Profiles

7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

8 Appendix

