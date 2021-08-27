Glass Mat Thermoplastic market size analysis by development history, growth status

The Glass Mat Thermoplastic report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Glass Mat Thermoplastic during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Industrial Labels Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Glass Mat Thermoplastic .

Glass mat thermoplastic consists of glass fiber and thermoplastic that are blended together to produce intermediary compound. These are further reinforced using long fibers with glass mat technology. The glass mat thermoplastic material has numerous advantages such as elasticity, impact resistance, resistance to corrosion, durability, and can prove as an alternative to metals such as aluminum and steel, which are comparatively heavier. Glass mat thermoplastic is witnessing increased acceptance owing to increase in use of lightweight materials in automotive, electrical and electronics, and aerospace industries, among others. Automotive industry is one of the major contributors to increase in demand of lightweight and durable materials.

The market research report on the global Glass Mat Thermoplastic market offers complete analysis across various regions around the globe. The report contains detailed country-level analysis, market revenue, market value and forecast analysis for the following countries and regions: Geographically, the comprehensive analysis of ingestion, revenue and Market share and growth speed, historical and forecast (2021-2027) of these regions are covered:

The automotive industry is one of the largest end users of glass mat thermoplastics. In automotive industry, glass mat thermoplastic is widely used as underbody shields, front ends and seat structures. In addition to this, government guidelines for technical rules include DIN standard in countries such as Germany, recyclability, and ease of processing are some of the driving factors that boost the growth of glass mat thermoplastic market. The use of glass mat thermoplastic has increased rapidly in the consumer goods industry mainly due to its ease of recycling. Glass mat thermoplastics can be easily molded into complex geometries, without compromising on structural integrity. This property is especially beneficial in the aerospace Industry, which has emerged as a major end-use industry for glass mat thermoplastics in recent years.

Asia Pacific and North America are the largest markets for glass mat thermoplastics, Asia Pacific poised to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the anticipated growth of various end-use industries such as automotive and electronics, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the automotive industry in India is expected to be valued at US$ 300 billion by 2026. In addition to this, rapidly increasing focus on lightweight thermoplastic composites in the automobile sector is expected to augment demand for glass mat thermoplastics. On the other hand, Europe also provides lucrative opportunities for glass mat thermoplastic manufacturers due to increasing demand for lightweight material in the thriving aerospace, automobile, electrical, and electronic industries in the region.

