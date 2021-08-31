Glassware Market 2021-2025 Detailed in New Research Report by Top Players Analysis – Huapeng, Deodap, RONA, Zwiesel Kristallglas, Libbe

The Global Glassware Market Report 2021-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide a detailed description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Glassware data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

In 2020, the global Glassware market size was US$ 4612.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5049.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2027.

Top Companies in the Global Glassware Market: Smartserve Houseware Private Limited, Flair International, Sigma Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd., ADERIA GLASS (Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.), Saffron Hospitality Solutions, Borosil Glass Ltd., Huapeng, Deodap, RONA, Zwiesel Kristallglas, Libbey, Riedel Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Sisecam, Lucaris Crystal, The Oneida Group, ARC International, Rathore Hotelware, Opala RG Limited, Ocean Glass Public Company Limited, G.M Overseas, Omsons Glassware Pvt.Ltd., Piramal Glass Limited, Heta Glass Industries, Glastic Global Pvt Ltd, New Bright Glass Works (India) Private limited, Bormioli Rocco, Garg Process Glass India Private Limited, Meenu Glass Company, and Others.

Market Overview:

Glassware is defined as a container or object made of glass and used primarily for commercial and residential purposes.It includes drinking utensils, tableware and other useful practical products as well as mushroom shaped, candle containers.Glassware industry concentration is not high;There are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from the United States and Western Europe.The world’s biggest manufacturers are mainly in the United States and the European Union.Products from manufacturers such as Libbey are of relatively high quality.As for France, ARC International has become a global leader.Most Chinese manufacturers are located in anhui, shandong and zhejiang provinces.Many companies have multiple factories, often located close to their target consumption areas.Other international companies have factories in China, such as libby’s in langfang, not far from Beijing.In addition to the asia-pacific region, the main consumer market is located in Europe and the United States and other developed countries.Europe had a market share of 30.76 percent, followed by North America at 24.73 percent in 2017.We tend to think that as the industry becomes more mature, consumption growth will flatten out.

Global Glassware key players include Arc International, Libbey, Pasabahce, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Drinkware is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Use, followed by Household.

This report segments the Global Glassware Market on the basis of Types are:

Soda-lime Glass

Crystal Glass

On the basis of Application, the Global Glassware Market is segmented into:

Hospitality

Household

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratory

Others

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

