Global 5G IoT Endpoint Market Application, Competitive Strategies, Surveys, Opportunity,, New Project Investment and Forecast 2021- 2027

Global 5G IoT Endpoint Market

5G IoT endpoint is defined as physical computing device which performs a function or task as a part of an internet connected product such as wearable fitness device, an automotive telematics unit or even a personal drone unit, and an industrial control system. The 5G IoT endpoints find applications in healthcare, logistics, self-driving cars, smart cities and retail.

The rise in applications in automation industry and fleet management is expected to propel the global 5G IoT endpoint market growth during this forecast period. The growing use of sensors by automation industry due to its real-time tracking, analyzing and processing of collected data will support the growth of global 5G IoT endpoint market. Furthermore, predictive maintenance asset tracking, fleet management, weather monitoring systems, smart metering, and traffic monitoring are some applications where 5G IoT endpoint is widely used which further boost the market growth. In addition, the rise in demand for connected IoT devices and extended network coverage drive the global 5G IoT endpoint market growth.

High capital investment in network infrastructure is major restraint which expected to hamper the global 5G IoT endpoint market growth over the forecast period. Also, inability to keep pace with the ongoing advancements in 5G technology by several developing countries is anticipated to hinder the global 5G IoT endpoint market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global 5G IoT Endpoint Market is segmented into technology such as 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture, and 5G New radio Non- Standalone Architecture, by range such as Short-Range, and Wide Range. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Security, Transportation & Logistics, Government, and Others.

Also, the Global 5G IoT Endpoint Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Vodafone Ltd., Telus, Telefónica S.A., Singtel, Rogers Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, etc.

