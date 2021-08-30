Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021-2027 I Top key players- Novartis AG., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation)

“The high incidence and prevalence of acute myeloid leukaemia, advances in pharmacology and molecular biology to accelerate medication development, and increased pharmaceutical company spending in R&D are all driving this market forward. The global increase in AML incidence, as well as higher mortality from the condition, is predicted to drive up demand for AML therapies, boosting the global AML market.

The market for acute myeloid leukaemia is moderately competitive, with many prominent competitors. Few big firms currently dominate the market in terms of market share. Mid-size to smaller businesses, on the other hand, are expanding their market presence by implementing new strategies that are yielding positive outcomes, thanks to technical improvements and product breakthroughs. Companies like Novartis AG., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation) & Others.

North America now dominates the acute myeloid leukaemia market, and it is likely to remain so for a few more years. The United States controls the majority of the market. Among developed countries, the United States boasts a one-of-a-kind healthcare system. The cost of hospitals, on the other hand, is quite high in the country; however, the government or private insurance cover it. The majority of people choose private insurance over government insurance because government insurance has its own set of constraints.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Treatment Type:

Cytarabine

Anthracycline Drugs

Daunomycin

Idarubicin

Mitoxantrone

Alkylating Agents

Anti-Metabolites

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Dasatinib (Sprycel)

Imatinib (Gleevec)

Hormonal Therapy

Others

In most cancer patients, surgery and radiation therapy remove, kill, or damage cancer cells in a specific location, whereas chemotherapy operates throughout the body and produces better results. Chemotherapy is required to eliminate cancer cells that have spread to other places of the body (metastasized). Surgery and radiation, on the other hand, only target and eliminate tumours that are located in a specific area. Because cancer is a disease that spreads throughout the body in a short amount of time, physicians choose to use chemotherapy to achieve better results.

