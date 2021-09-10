Global Advanced Glass Market by Industry Future Plan Report Surveys, Key Segments & Opportunity Evaluation, Industry Insights and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Advanced Glass Market

Advanced glass is defined as a specialized grade of glass with unique features and properties. These properties make them applicable across diverse end-use industries including building & construction, electronics, sports & leisure, optical, aerospace & defense, and automotive. These glasses are made from silica, natural gas, and soda ash. Advanced glasses are coming with advanced techniques & technological substances. This glass undergoes various processes like chemical and mechanical processes depending on its application. Also, they provide various advantages such as safety, sound reduction, security, and UV control. Advanced glass finds their applications in various end use industries such as electronics, automobiles, and infrastructure.

The global advanced glass market is expected to boost during this forecast period due to rapid expansion of the construction industry, the increase in industrialization and urbanization, and the increase in expenditure for infrastructure development is expected to drive the global advanced glass market growth. Further, the growing demand for electronic gadgets & home appliances from emerging countries also aids in adding the trust to the industrial growth. Advanced glasses are durable, reliable, and thermal shock resistant. Also, the increase in use mirrors and windscreens in the automotive sector and the rise in energy efficient towers is anticipated to fuel the global advanced glass market growth over the forecast period. The rise in demand in furniture due to reliability, durability, and thermal resistant will positively influence the market growth. The advanced glasses are used in tablets, mobile phones, and computers, mainly as screen protectors.

Shortage of raw materials coupled with the increase in prices of advanced glasses expected to hamper the global advanced glass market growth. Also, the increasi9ng costing due to the growing gap between supply & demand and unstable availability of raw materials are expected to limit the market growth.

Market Key players

Some of the key operating players in the global advanced glass market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass, Packerland Glass Products, Vuzix, Atheer, Inc, Advanced Glass & Mirror, Saint-Gobain, CoorsTek, GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES, SCHOTT AG, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Raw Material

Silica

Soda ash

Sand

Natural gas

By Product Type

Coated Glass

Toughened Glass

Laminated Glass

Ceramic Glass

By Function

Solar Control

Optics & Lighting

Safety & Security

High Performance

By End Use Industry

Optical

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & Building

Automotive

Electronics

Sports & Leisure

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

