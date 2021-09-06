Global African Botanical Extract Market Size , Top Manufacturers and Application, Forecast by 2027

African botanical extract market was valued at USD 3950 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at CAGR 9.2 % from 2019 which is expected to grow 6330 million by 2027.

African Botanical extract are the plant extracts which are utilized in various food and beverages applications. African botanical extracts are popular due to its highly effective health and nutritional properties. Baobab, Roseship, Kola nut, Hoodia these extracts has the healthy characteristics which improve the different body functions such as weight management, immune system, and others. African region is popular in the world due its botanical diversity as well as African region is rich source of various healthy plants. African plant extract plays an essential role in neutraceutical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic industry

Increase in awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicine is expected to boost the African botanical extracts market growth. Furthermore, increase in usage of botanical extracts in food and beverages industry is expected to propel the growth of African botanical extract market. Botanical extracts provide different types of nutritional advantages to the food products with better flavor and taste. Also, these extracts are used in cosmetic products due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. Furthermore, in the pharmaceutical industry these extracts are majorly used in medicines which are associated with mental health, joint health, stress relief, digestive health, and for other body functions. Moreover, rise in demand for healthy and nutritional ingredients in food and beverages industry is expected to drive the African botanical extract market growth, during this forecast period.

However, availability of substitute and alternatives in the market is the major restraint which expected to hamper the growth of African botanical extract market. Also, stringent government regulations and policies will affect the African botanical extract market growth.

Market Segmentation

African botanical extract market is segmented into type such as Baobab, Aloe Vera, Hibskus, Rosemary, Honeybush, Vanilla, Rooibos, by source such as Spices, Herbs, Flowers, and Leaves. Further, Africal botanical extract market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Soups & Sauces, Meat Products, Beverages, and Others), Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BOTANICA NATURAL PRODUCTS, AfriNaturals, Lipoid Kosmetik AG, Prinova Group LLC, Zuplex, Carrubba INC, Afriplex, Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Dohler, and Others.

The global African botanical extract market has been examined for the forecast period by considering Porter’s Five Force Model for the review period of 2020 to 2027 In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global African botanical extract market.

