Global Agricultural Robots Market Top 5 Competitors, Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Region Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Agricultural Robots Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 21.6 billion at a CAGR 22.5%.

Agricultural robots are also referred as Agbots, which consists manipulator, end effectors, and griper. Basically agricultural robots or Agbots are designed to replace human labor. Increase in government initiatives with automation as well as rise in food demands will drive the agricultural robots industry over the forecast period.

Rise in usage of precision farming/ agriculture, among farmers for processing and collecting data helps in better decision making on fertilizing, planting, as well as harvesting crops is expected to boost the global agricultural robots market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements to enhance crop yields and profits and to resolve the water and food crisis will have the positive impact on global agriculture robots market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in government initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques are expected to propel the agricultural robots industry, over the forecast period.

However, high cost of automation and maintenance cost for small enterprises are the major challenging factors for market which are expected to hinder the global agricultural robots market growth. Also, technological barriers pertaining to fully autonomous robots will affect the global agricultural robots market growth. Further, lack of skilled labors as well as irregular mobile and internet connectivity is expected to hinder the global agricultural robots market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Agricultural Robots Market is segmented into type such as Milking Robots, Unnamed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvest Robots, Material Management and Others. Further, Global Agricultural Robots Market is segmented into application such as Dairy Management, Irrigation Management, Harvest Management, Soil Management, Inventory Management, and Others.

Also, Global Agricultural Robots Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ageagle Aerial Systems ,Topcon Positioning System, Agjunction , Lely, Boumatic Robotics, DJI, Delaval, Agco Corporation, Trimble, and Deere & Company.

The regional distribution of the global agricultural robots market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global agricultural robots market.

