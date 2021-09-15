Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Surveys, Opportunity, Worth, Applications, Business Boosting Strategies, Relevant Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Competitors Overview & Forecast till 2021-2027

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market

Seat actuation systems provide comfortable seating for in commercial aircraft. These Systems one of the essential components of aircraft seating cabins. It includes variety of components such as motion & lighting controllers, linear & rotary actuators, pneumatic units, control units, and harnesses. These systems enable passengers to adjust their seating positions as per their preference. The increase in demand for Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Key Players

Some key players are listed in this report such as Astronics Corporation, Rollon S.p.A., Meggitt PLC, ITT Inc., Elektro-Metall Export GmbH, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Collins Aerospace, Bühler Motor GmbH, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Passenger Class

Economy

Economy Plus

First Class

Business

By Actuator Type

Hydraulic

Electro-mechanical

Pneumatic

By Mechanism

Linear

Rotary

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

