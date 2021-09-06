Global Algaecides Market Key Players, Increasing Demand, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast (2021-2027)

Global Algaecides market was valued at US$ 1451 Mn in 2019 and it is expected to reach at US$ 2065.4 Mn by 2027, growing at CAGR 4.6 % during the period, 2016-2027.

Algaecide products and water treatment services for algal control have been gaining popularity from the past few years due to the uncontrolled growth of algal blooms in freshwater lakes and marine coastlines & estuaries. Toxins produced as a result of algal blooms are considered to be dangerous to humans, marine, and freshwater environments. Hence, various preventive and control measures for the treatment of algae are propelling the growth of the algaecides market across the globe.

Market Driver

Algaecides are chemical compounds whose active ingredients kill algae and/or prevent it from growing in pool. The available algaecides, there are ones which have copper ions as the active ingredient, containing a chelated copper ion, and algaecides that contain quaternary ammonium compounds (referred to as “quats”) or polymeric quaternary ammonium compounds (referred to as “poly-quats”). Using type of algaecide has pros and cons, with potential staining and foaming being the most common problem areas. Additionally, the correct algaecide with the correct algal type as algaecides are not universal.

Algaecides are used to control or suppress many species of filamentous, planktonic, and branched algae. It can be selective or non-selective against algae. Selectivity depends on species, timing and dose of application, water chemistry, and product formulation. These are vary in their mechanism of action, but they are all considered “contact” pesticides, meaning they cause injury to only the algal cells and filaments which come in contact with or are exposed to dissolved algaecide, with little intercellular movement. Also, Algaecides are used to control algal growth in impounded lakes, ponds, waters, reservoirs, stock tanks, and irrigation conveyance systems. They can be applied as a spray directed onto an algal mat, sprayed or applied as granular crystals or pellets or injected directly into the water column.

Market Drivers: Rise in demand of algaecides for swimming pool

Algaecides are chemical compounds whose active ingredients kill algae and/or prevent it from growing in pool. Algae growth is a very common problem in swimming pools, and pool owners generally have to deal with algae several times a year. Algae spores are deposited by rain–or even human contact, along with the presence of carbon dioxide, warm weather and off-balance pH levels, algae thrive. Swimming pools affected by algae may increase green water or slimy deposits which are yellow, green, pink and black.

Restraints: Stringent regulations for the use of algaecide usage

Regulatory control on the usage of such compounds in different regions limited the range of algaecides available for the formulators to develop. The approval of local authorities is required for the use of algaecides on the waste water discharged in public water bodies in order to ascertain that the active ingredients utilized are not sensitive to non-target species, may affect the use of algaecides.

For instance, there are numerous formulations and manufacturers of algaecides registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in and around aquatic habitats. Algaecides must be applied in accordance with the full product label as registered by the United State Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA).

Opportunity: Algaecides for the treatment of Sulphur water treatment

Sulfur water is a condition where water is exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas, giving a distinct “rotten egg” smell. This condition has different purposes in culture varying to health and implications to plumbing.

In the U.S., over 258 million U.S. residents obtain their drinking water from surface water and every day, 30 billion gallons of water are used for public water use. Surface water is the primary source of potable water for most US citizens.

Algaecides can be used for the treatment of Sulfur water. This can create significant opportunity over the forecast period

Global Algaecides Market Share Analysis, By Application

Based on the application type, aquaculture holds for the largest market share because of the organized development of aquaculture in both, freshwater and marine areas for maintaining water quality and increased incidence of algal bloom

Global Algaecides Market Share Analysis, By Form

Global Algaecides Market Size & Forecast (US$ Mn), By Region

North America Algaecides market was valued at US$ 467.2 Mn in 2019 and it is expected to reach at US$ 590.5 Mn by 2027, growing at CAGR 3.0 % during the period, 2020-2027.

Strong emphasis on environmental pollution control in North America is supported by regulatory framework mainly in the U.S.; this may lead to increased demand for algaecides in this region. Algaecides must be applied in accordance with the full product label as registered by the USEPA.

North America is accounted for the highest market share in 2019. However, Asia pacific region is projected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period and penetrate the market.

market Key Players

Various key players discussed in Global Algaecides Market report such as

BASF SE ,

Dow,

Lonza Group,

SePRO Corporation,

Nufarm,

UPL Limited,

BioSafe Systems,

Airmax, Inc.,

Oreq Corporation,

Jonas & Company, Inc, etc.

