Global Anechoic Chamber Market Size, Share, Growth , Competitive Analysis, Key Players and Region Analysis Report to 2027

Global Anechoic Chamber Market was valued at USD 940 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 1440 million by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5 %.

Anechoic chamber is also referred as electromagnetic compatibility chamber, which is used to perform EMC tests for new products and development of EMC solution products and technologies. Also, anechoic chambers are designed to absorb reflections of electromagnetic waves or sound. Anechoic chamber market widely applied in various sectors such as IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Military and Defense, Consumer Appliances and Electronics, Medical, and Others.

Rise in trend of inspection, outsourcing testing, and certification services is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global anechoic chamber market growth. Furthermore, growing usage of hybrid and electric motor is expected to propel the growth of global anechoic chamber market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancement and innovations will the positive impact on global anechoic chamber market growth. For instance, in July 2017, Sungrow had launched anechoic chamber with highest power distribution capacity for PV and energy storage system industry. Also, increase in demand for anechoic chamber in robotics is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high cost of electromagnetic compatibility testing used for anechoic chamber is the challenging factor for market growth which is expected to hamper global anechoic chamber market growth. Also, occurrence of errors during testing will affect the global anechoic chamber market growth.

Global Anechoic Chamber Market is segmented into type such as type Full Anechoic Chamber, and Semi Anechoic Chamber. Further, Global Anechoic Chamber industry is segmented into various applications such as IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Military and Defense, Consumer Appliances and Electronics, Medical, and Others.

Also, Global Anechoic Chamber Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ecotone System, Cuming Microwave Corporation, Comtest Engineering, Frankonia Group, Albatross Projects, Eckel Industries, Microwave Vision Group (Mvg), Esco Technologies (Ets-Lindgren), and TDK Corporation.

