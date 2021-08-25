Global Angioplasty Balloons Market : Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2028

Angioplasty Balloons Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Angioplasty Balloons Market is estimated to grow at 3.5% for 2018-2025 with factors such as rising number of market players and price clash will restrict the growth of the market in emerging economies.

This angioplasty balloons market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research angioplasty balloons market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Key Competitors:

Cordis Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

C. R. Bard, Inc.

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Terumo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MicroPort Scientific

Palex Medical SA

Biomerics, LLC

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Cook Medical Incorporated

AngioDynamics, Inc

Market Segmentation: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market By Type (Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) Angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter), Material (Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers, Other), Balloon Type (Semi-Compliant, Non-Compliant), Disease Indication (Coronary Angioplasty, Venous Angioplasty, Carotid Angioplasty, Renal Artery Angioplasty, Peripheral Angioplasty), End User (Cath Labs, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Angioplasty Balloons Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the angioplasty balloons market is attaining a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2018-2025 due to factors such as new product innovations along with rising technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and growing number of geriatric population which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that angioplasty balloons market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific angioplasty balloons market and the market leaders are targeting China, India and Taiwan to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the angioplasty balloons market.

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope Of The Angioplasty Balloons Market

Angioplasty balloons market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the angioplasty balloons market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into plain old balloon angioplasty, drug-coated balloon (DCB) angioplasty, cutting balloons, scoring balloons, Stent graft balloon catheter. Based on material, the market is segmented into nylon, polyurethane, silicone urethane co-polymers and other. Based on balloon type, the market is segmented into semi-compliant and non-compliant. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into coronary angioplasty, venous angioplasty, carotid angioplasty, renal artery angioplasty and peripheral angioplasty. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into catheterization laboratories (cath labs), hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and diagnostic centers.

Angioplasty balloon is a type of minimally invasive method used to enlarge arteries from inside the vessel by performing the standard procedure of bypass surgery. These procedures are intended to recreate an adequate amount of oxygen-rich blood supply in the affected areas of the body or the heart.

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Scope And Market Size

Angioplasty balloons market is segmented on the basis of type, material, balloon type, disease indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of material, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into nylon, polyurethane, silicone urethane co-polymers and other

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into plain old balloon angioplasty, drug-coated balloon (DCB) angioplasty, cutting balloons, scoring balloons, and stent graft balloon catheter

On the basis of disease indication, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into coronary angioplasty, venous angioplasty, carotid angioplasty, renal artery angioplasty and peripheral angioplasty

On the basis of end user, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into cath labs, hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and diagnostic centers

Angioplasty Balloons Market Country Level Analysis

Angioplasty balloons market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, material, balloon type, disease indication and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the angioplasty balloons market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America governs the angioplasty balloons market owing to the pervasiveness of numerous pharmaceuticals as well as for biotechnology companies in this region while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to expand at the market in the estimated duration of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing research and development investments and rising expenditure on healthcare.

The country section of the angioplasty balloons market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

