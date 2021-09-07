Global Antimicrobial Scrubs Market Status Analysis, Industry Perspective, Trend, Capacity, Competitive landscape and Forecast Report 2021- 2027

Antimicrobial scrubs are defined as hospital uniforms which are created with bacteria-destroying agents infused into the fabric. They are used to stop the spread of harmful bacteria from healthcare workers to patients & between workers. They are specifically designed to make hospitals safer and cleaner for all.

The rise in spread of pathogens from patients to healthcare workers & vice-versa has mandated facilities which expected to boost the global antimicrobial scrubs market growth over the forecast period. The healthcare worker’s uniform gets contaminated with viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens from the patients. The growing number of hospitals, & government initiatives aimed at creating awareness about hygiene are expected to propel the global antimicrobial scrubs market growth during this forecast period. The healthcare industry in United State is anticipated to rapid growth over the forecast period, will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, the increase in aging population & hospital infections along with the rise in medical tourism are expected to fuel the demand for antimicrobial medical scrubs market growth.

Fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to hinder the global antimicrobial scrubs market growth during this forecast timeframe.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Aegle Gear, Life Threads LLC, Medelita, GREY’S ANATOMY, FITScrubs Inc., FIGS Inc., Copper Medical, Careismatic, Blue Sky Scrubs, Prime Medical Apparel LLC, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type of Clothing

  • Gowns
  • Pants
  • Jackets
  • Hats
  • Tops
  • Shoes
  • Lab Coat
  • Others

By Stretch Category

  • Stretch
  • Non-Stretch

By Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

 

