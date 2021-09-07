Global APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market Technology, Application ,Keyplayers , Trends and Development, Upcoming Projections 2027.

APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market

Increase in use of V2X Cybersecurity can be attributed to the growing trend of autonomous and connected cars equipped with V2X technologies and rise in cyber-attacks in the automotive sector. The focus of automobile key players has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, safety, and driver stability of the vehicle to advanced features like vehicle connectivity, digitalization, and electrification of functions.

Increase in Trend of autonomous and connected vehicles equipped with V2X technology and increasing cyber-attacks will drive the Market growth.

Automotive industry is undergoing series of transitions, thereby industry moving towards connected mobility and digitalization. There has been increase in use of electronics in the vehicles. The vehicles today have shifted from being conventional to intelligent vehicles and which are equipped with communication systems like V2X that alert or assist the driver with hazardous situation and increase the safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to be Largest Market in this forecast Period

The APAC region projected to account for largest market share of V2X Cybersecurity market during the analysis period. APAC region is home to renowned V2X Cybersecurity companies like Auto Crypt, Auto talks, and Argus Security. China is expected to most prominent factor in APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market. Chinese Government is committed to growth of Internet of Things (IoT) with emphasis on the development of connected cars and Chinese Government already invested more than 10 billion on Iot industry since 2010. Thus increase in use of V2X in vehicles will increase the demand for Cybersecurity solutions.

However, V2X Cybersecurity is part of complex ecosystem with multiple stakeholders is the amjro restraining factor which is expected to restraint the market growth. Also, increase in COVID 19 pandemic in APAC region will affect the market growth. Due to COVID 19 crisis most on ongoing developments has been suspendered or stopped for a while.

Market Segmentation

APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented into Unit such as On-Board Unit, and Roadside Unit, by connectivity such as DSRC, and Cellular, by communication such as V2V, V2I, V2G, V2C, and V2P. Further, market is segmented into security such as PKI, and Embedded, and by vehicle type such as Passenger car, and Commercial Vehicle.

Also, APAC V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented into various countries such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AUTOCRYPT, Infineon Technologies AG, Auto talks Ltd., ESCRYPT, NXP Semiconductors, Argus Security, and ID Quantique, and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Unit

On-Board Unit

Roadside Unit

By Connectivity

DSRC

Cellular

By Communication

V2V

V2I

V2G

V2C

V2P

By Security

PKI

Embedded

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

By Country

China

Japan

India

Taiwan

Thailand

South Korea

Indonesia

Singapore

Philippines

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Australia

New Zealand

