Global Aquatic Herbicides Market Size, Share, Relevant Worth, Growth Analysis, Development Status &Future Plan Report to 2027

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market was valued at USD 485.9 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 698.22 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

Aquatic herbicides are used to control unwanted vegetation growth in water. These are approved to use in water. Also, aquatic herbicides are helpful to control the growth of weeds in water bodies. Aquatic herbicides enter the plant via roots and leaves and target the physiological process in plants. Aquatic herbicides inhibit enzymes which are involved in synthesis of amino acid.

Market Drivers

Rise in demand for high agricultural productivity to meet the global food demands which are expected to boost the global aquatic herbicides market growth. Further, surge in population and increase in disposable income of developing region such as Asia Pacific will increase the demand for herbicides will have the positive impact on global aquatic herbicides market growth. Moreover, decrease in number of labors, consequent rise in cost of shortage of labours and shortage of arable lands will fuel the global aquatic herbicides market growth.

Market Restraints

However, rise in healthcare & environment concerns associated with synthetic herbicides are the major restraining factor which is expected to global aquatic herbicides market growth. Also, stringent rules and regulation regarding use of herbicides will affect the growth of global aquatic herbicides market.

The prominent players in the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market are also listed in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by these players in the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market. Individual players are examined in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence & product catalogue, providing a clear picture of each major player operating in the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Sepro Corporation,

Platform Specialty Products,

UPL,

Land O’lakes,

Lonza,

Nufarm,

Syngenta,

Monsanto,

BASF, and

DOW Chemical.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Triclopyr

Diquat

Imazapyr

2,4 –D

Glyphosphate

By Application Method

Foliar

Submerged

By Application

Agricultural Waters

Fisheries

Recreational Waters

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

