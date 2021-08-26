Global Arthroscopic Shavers Market 2021-2028 By Segmentation: Based On Product, Application And Region

Arthroscopic Shavers Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the arthroscopic shavers market will exhibit a CAGR of around 5.63% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the arthroscopy shavers market value, which was USD 1683.3 million in 2020, will rocket up to USD 2608.93 million by 2028. Increased focus of technological advancements involved in the manufacturing of medical devices and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of arthroscopic shavers market.

Arthroscopy is a medical procedure undertaken by orthopaedic specialists to visualize, diagnose, and treat difficulties inside a joint. Arthroscopic shavers deal with soft tissue and bone resection during arthroscopic procedures.

Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidences of target conditions is one of the major factors fostering the growth of arthroscopic shavers market. Rising expenditure for research and development activities for product innovations and rising personal disposable income are some other indirect arthroscopic shavers market growth determinants. Rising cases of cartilage tear in the knee, tendon in shoulder, and ligament tear in the knee will further generate lucrative arthroscopic shavers market growth opportunities. Rising awareness about arthroscopic shavers and the growing demand for minimal invasion is also bolstering the market growth.

However, high costs associated with arthroscopic shavers and arthroscopy procedure in general will act as a market growth restraint. Lack of professional and medical expertise in developing and developed economies will further derail the arthroscopic shavers market growth rate. Unfavourable reimbursement policies especially in the developing economies will further pose challenges for the arthroscopic shavers market growth.

Major Key Vendors:

The major players covered in the arthroscopic shavers market report are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation., Johnson & Johnson Services inc., KARL STORZ SE& Co. KG, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, Breg, Inc., Cannuflow, DJO, LLC, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., MinInvasive Ltd., OrthoSpace Ltd, ROG sports medicine, DePuy Synthes Companies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation., Medicon Health Care Private Limited., Sklar Surgical Instruments., gpcmedical.com. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation:

By Product Type (Plastic, NS, Poly Carbonate, Stainless and Others)

Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others Arthroscopy Applications), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres and Clinics)

Global Arthroscopic Shavers Market Scope And Market Size

The arthroscopic shavers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the global arthroscopic shavers market has been divided into plastic, NS, poly carbonate, stainless and others.

Based on the application, the arthroscopic shavers market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, hips arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy, and others arthroscopy applications.

Based on the end user, the arthroscopic shavers market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres and clinics.

Arthroscopic Shavers Market Country Level Analysis

The arthroscopic shavers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the arthroscopic shavers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the arthroscopic shavers market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities coupled with the presence of major key players in the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

The country section of the arthroscopic shavers market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The arthroscopic shavers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital health technologies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the arthroscopic shavers market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape And Arthroscopic Shavers Market Share Analysis

The arthroscopic shavers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to arthroscopic shavers market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Access Control Industry Insights

5.1 Industry segmentation

5.2 Industry landscape

5.3 Vendor matrix

5.4 Technological and innovation landscape

6. Access Control Market, By Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Market & Forecast

6.3 Volume & Forecast

6.4 Western Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 China

6.7 Other Countries

7. Method / Technology

7.1 Traditional Microbiology

7.2 Market & Forecast

7.3 Volume & Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Immunodiagnostics

8.Company Profile

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Data

8.3 Product Landscape

8.4 Strategic Outlook

8.5 SWOT Analysis

Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)s

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

