Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Security Market Analysis, Scope and Forecast By 2021-2027. The IBI Updates I Top key players- Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cylance Inc., ThreatMetrix Inc., Securonix, Inc., Acalvio Technologies Inc.

“The research examines market aspects from both the demand and supply sides, as well as market characteristics that will affect the market over the forecast period, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends. After examining political, economic, social, and technological variables affecting the market in various regions, the research presents a comprehensive PEST analysis for all five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

The rise in the number of connected devices around the world is one of the primary drivers driving the artificial intelligence-based security market forward. In a security solution, artificial intelligence is supposed to improve the system’s precision and efficiency in detecting any potential threats. The increase in the number of mobile devices has made networks more vulnerable to cyberattacks, resulting in a higher demand for AI-based security solutions. The government’s increasing willingness to accept the smart city idea is projected to drive the artificial intelligence-based security market forward.

Top company of Artificial Intelligence-Based Security Market:

Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cylance Inc., ThreatMetrix Inc., Securonix, Inc., Acalvio Technologies Inc. & Others.

Artificial Intelligence-Based Security Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)

Security Type (Network Security, Application Security)

Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context Awareness,)

The artificial intelligence-based security market is divided into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and North America based on geography. North America topped the list and is expected to continue to do so in the next years due to an increase in cyber-attack incidents. Cyber-attacks, notably in the United States, are seen to be the most significant contributor. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to rise steadily due to a spike in machine learning used in the region.

