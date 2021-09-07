Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact, competitive landscape and Forecast Report 2021- 2027

Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market

The magnetic sensing chips are defined as the semiconductor devices which use magnetic principles to detect objects. They are present in magnetic sensors to determine the position or speed of an object with the help of magnetic principles. The magnetic sensing chips are used mainly in scientific measurement, navigation & industrial applications.

The rise in integration of magnetic sensors in various end use industries, backed by significant technological advancements in sensing techniques is expected to drive the global magnetic sensing chips market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in use of magnetic sensing chips in industrial motors will positively influence the market growth. In industrial processes brushless DC motors are gaining more popularity as compared to due to its high efficiency which is expected to fuel the global magnetic sensing chips market growth during this forecast period. Also, the rise in adoption of robots and automation in the manufacturing & process industries is expected to boost the global magnetic sensing chips market growth.

The rise in sustainability issues in extreme environmental conditions expected to hamper the global magnetic sensing chips market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International Inc.,Analog Devices, Inc., Melexis, ams AG, TDK-Micronas, ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, TE Connectivity, MEMSIC, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Hall Sensor

Anisotropic Magneto Resistive (AMR) Sensor

Giant Magneto Resistive (GMR) sensor

Tunnel Magneto Resistive (TMR) sensor

By Application

Antilock Breaking System

Speedometers

Camshafts

Industrial Motor Control

Others

By End User

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

