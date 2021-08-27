Global Asset Integrity Management Systems(AIMS) Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2027 Market | ABB, Applus+, Bureau Veritas, Fluor, General Electric, Intertek, Aker Solutions,

The “Global Asset Integrity Management Systems(AIMS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the board management software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end-user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Asset Integrity Management Systems(AIMS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market for asset integrity management services is dominated by the oil and gas industry. Asset integrity management services ensure that oil and gas plants run smoothly and that their resources are used to their full potential. The use of asset integrity management services is projected to increase in the next years, as new offshore fields in deep waters are discovered. Oil fields in deep oceans are subjected to extreme geographic conditions, with tectonic plate shifts causing changes in marine currents and climatic variables. As a result, periodic inspections of assets in such plants are required to assure asset integrity and perfect operation.

Top company of Asset Integrity Management Systems(AIMS) Market:

ABB, Applus+, Bureau Veritas, Fluor, General Electric, Intertek, Aker Solutions, Asset Integrity Engineering, Element Materials Technology, EM&I, Factory IQ, Geanti Marine Limited, Oceaneering International, Penspen, SGS, STAT Marine, Viper Innovations & Others.

Asset Integrity Management Systems(AIMS) Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Type:

Risk-Based Inspection(RBI)

Reliability, Availability and Maintainability(RAM) Study

Corrosion Management

Pipeline Integrity Management

Hazard Identification(HAZID) Study

Structural Integrity Management

Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Inspection

Others

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Power

Mining

Aerospace

Others

The asset integrity management services market in APAC is being driven by the rising oil and gas industry and the investments made in it. In the Asia Pacific, China is the largest market for asset integrity management services. The market’s expansion is primarily driven by rising oil and gas demand, as well as an increase in merger and acquisition activity, which has resulted in greater investments in the regional energy industry. Furthermore, due to urbanization, industrialization, and a growing population, India has a strong demand for oil.

