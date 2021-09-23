Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Size 2021 with COVID-19 impact | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 with Key Players like Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical,

The report provides crucial information and a comprehensive analysis associated with the Atrial Fibrillation Market. The Atrial Fibrillation Market scenario includes the market definition, its major applications, and the manufacturing technologies used. The detailed overview offers clarity regarding the market and defines the scope of the report as well. The report also focuses on the recent developments that occurred in the Atrial Fibrillation Market and current trends prevailing in the industry. It also examines the risk factors associated with the manufacturers and product’s price margins.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market report provides an exclusive analysis of market size, market share, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The report presents elaborative data of key market players analysis which will affect the industry growth. The report offers insights into industry revenue returns, growth patterns, competitive market status and recent development opportunities. The Atrial Fibrillation Market report comprises research methodologies, PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and CAGR status. The report delivers a quantitative analysis of key countries according to their revenue share & latest technologies advancements in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Atrial Fibrillation is defined as the type of cardiac arrhythmia distinguished by an abnormal heart rhythm due to disturbance in heart’s electrical system. This is considered as the most prevalent types of cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation also referred as A-fib or AF. Increase in prevalence of AF with rise in product approvals over this forecast period is expected to drive the market growth.

For a better understanding of the Atrial Fibrillation market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.

Increase in prevalence of atrial fibrillation is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global atrial fibrillation market growth. For instance, as per the study “Prevalence of atrial fibrillation in various socioeconomic regions of China and its association with stroke’’ will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population is also propel the market growth during this forecast timeline. For instance, as per the WHO, geriatric population is projected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015. Also, increase in technological advancements will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, rise in adoption of closure devices for the treatment of atrial fibrillation is expected to support the global atrial fibrillation market growth. The increase in research and development activities expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market in near future.

High cost of atrial fibrillation treatment incurred by the patient is major restraint which is expected to limit the global atrial fibrillation market growth. Further, product recall and stringent product approval regulations will hinder the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Medtronic received Food and Drug Administration recall for implemented cardiac pacemakers from market. In addition to that, lack of skilled professionals will hamper the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are profiled in this report such as Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Market Taxonomy

By Procedure

Pharmacological

Anti-arrhythmic

Anti-coagulant

Non-pharmacological

Catheter Ablation Procedures

Maze Surgery

Electric Cardio version

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

