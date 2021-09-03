Global Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics Market – Research on Leading Players Revenue, Segments, Top Manufacturers, Growth And Value Chain 2021-2027

Global Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics Market

Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics is an automated process of identifying faults with the help of physical systems for processing, monitoring, as well as diagnosing the faults. It can convert data into actionable insights by analyzing data from systems like building automation systems to determine operational inefficiencies and energy waste.

The increase in demand for saving time and valuable resources which expected to drives the automated fault detection and diagnostics market growth during this forecast period. Automated fault detection and diagnostics are generally integrated with other platforms or systems such as analytics platforms or building automation systems. These systems provide key performance indicator dashboards to building engineers and property managers. Furthermore, the increase in the adoption of cloud based platforms will positively influence the global automated fault detection and diagnostics market growth during this forecast timeline. Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics solutions is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for automated fault detection and diagnostics market in near future.

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about automated fault detection and diagnostics is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global automated fault detection and diagnostics market growth over the forecast period. Also, high installation cost may affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics Market is segmented into Component such as software (on-premise and cloud), and services (Managed & Professional), by application such as Energy Savings, Rooftop Studies, Monitoring Equipment Health, Facility Management, Development of Performance Dashboards, and Others. Further, market is segmented into End User such as Building Automation, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Also, the Global Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Schneider Electric, BuildingIQ, CopperTree Analytics, KGS Buildings, LLC, ICONICS, IBM Corporation, Yardi Systems, Inc, EnerNOC, Tridium, Inc, Connexx Energy, Inc, Flywheel, United Technologies Corp., TMG – Consulting Engineers, Inc, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Software (on-premise and cloud)

Services (Managed & Professional)

By Application

Energy Savings

Rooftop Studies

Monitoring Equipment Health

Facility Management

Development of Performance Dashboards

Others

By End User

Building Automation

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

