Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market : Research Insights, Global Status, Swot Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 443.5 million in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 8687.2 million by 2027 at a CAGR 44.08%.

Artificial intelligence is the progressive and advanced technology in computer science. This is associated with human intelligence such as reasoning, learning, problem solving, understanding and others. Continuous growth in automotive industry is expected to propel the global automotive artificial intelligence market growth.

The better understanding of the market demands a better handling of macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are projected to mark the progress. These factors, if guided well, can helm the target market to prosperity by wading via rough waters, all the while, keeping plummeting curves at bay. With real-time data, the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market report is projected to provide a detailed picture of the demographic possibilities, which would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & significantly establishing parameters which would continue to influence the market in the upcoming years.

The automotive industry appears vastly diversified, with the presence of various notable as well as giant auto manufacturers and improved manufacturing techniques of vehicles and their components. Main products of the automotive industry are Artificial Intelligence and commercial vehicles such as transport – heavy trucks or semis, light trucks, pickup vans, and sport utility vehicles, among others.

Market Drivers

Rise in government rules and regulations for vehicle safety is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global automotive artificial intelligence market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features and rise in trends of automotive vehicles will have the positive impact on global automotive artificial intelligence market growth, during this forecast period. In addition to that, rise in demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, technological advancements and innovations will drive the global automotive artificial intelligence market growth.

However, high cost of vehicles is the major challenging factor which expected to hamper the global automotive artificial intelligence market growth. Also, threat to cyber security will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by technology such as Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning & Deep Learning. Further, Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into application such as Fully Autonomous, and Semi Autonomous.

Also, Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The assessment and forecast of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Volvo Car Corporation, Tesla, Inc. Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Alphabet Inc.

