Global Automotive ECU Market Leading Companies, Growth and Opportunities Development, Strong Application Scope Status, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Future Demand Analysis Report 2021-2027

Automotive ECU Market

Automotive ECU is also referred as Automotive Electronic Control Unit which is defined as an embedded system of the vehicle for controlling various electrical subsystems. The automotive ECU can able to interpret a number of signals received from the sensors like manifold air pressure sensor, brake sensor, throttle sensor, and adjusts the various systems accordingly.

Automotive ECU is a family of computer systems which controls and maintains the entirety of electronic, mechanical, and electrical systems of vehicles. The growing adoption of autonomous driving technology in the form of driver assisted technologies including ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking), park assist, and Lane Departure Warming systems, has been propelling the market growth.

The increase in preference for fuel efficient electric vehicles, self driving cars, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology is expected to drive the global automotive ECU market growth during this forecast period. The increase in awareness among consumers associated with the reduction in fuel consumption has led to substantial growth in demand for battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. HEVs are driven by multiple power sources which reduce the consumption of fuel and give the consumer smooth, positive, and quiet driving experience. This is expected to boost the global automotive ECU market growth.

The growing demand for technologically advanced vehicles in the developed and developing countries is one of the major driving factors which expected to propel the global automotive ECU market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the government rules and regulations to reduce fuel usage & the increase in demand for better mileage of the vehicles by the consumers will positively influence the market growth. The increase in penetration of advanced ECU systems with the provision to connect with the smartphones will support the market growth.

The increase in complexity of automotive ECU is a major market restraint which expected to hamper the global automotive ECU market growth. Failure of the ECU may invalidate the engine’s fuel timing, and setting which will limit the growth of the global automotive ECU market over the forecast period.

Automotive ECU Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive ECU Market is segmented into vehicle type, capacity, propulsion type, application, and region.

Based on the vehicle type market is segmented into and Commercial Passenger Cars, Vehicles, by capacity such as 16-Bit, 32-Bit, and 64-Bit. Based on the propulsion type market is segmented into Hybrid, Battery Powered, and Internal Combustion Engine. Further, market is segmented into ADAS & Safety Systems, Powertrain, Body Electronics, and Others.

Also, the Global Automotive ECU Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Takata Corporation, Hitachi Automotive, Mitsubishi Electric, Autoliv Inc, Delphi Automotive, ZF TRW Automotive, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Continental AG, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Capacity

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

By Propulsion Type

Hybrid

Battery Powered

Internal Combustion Engine

By Application

ADAS & Safety Systems

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

