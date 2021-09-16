Global Automotive Front-end Module Market with Competitive Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, New Business Developments and Top Companies 2021-2027

Global Automotive Front-end Module Market

Front-end module is defined as a structural part of the vehicle made of metal. These modules offer structural stability to the vehicle & act as a mounting structure for various components such as fender, bumper, headlight, condenser & radiator provides structural stability. The global automotive front-end module market is expected to expand due to the increase in vehicle production. The automotive front-end modules also act as crash structure during collision & the structure is integrated with crash ends to absorb & collapse during a collision in order to prevent the energy from transmitting into the passenger compartment.

The automotive front-end module is gaining popularity due to the increase in the production of passenger and pick up trucks across the globe which expected to boost the global automotive front-end module market growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for fem modularization will significantly drive the growth of global automotive front-end module market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for technically advanced light weight front end modules are expected to accelerate the target market growth.

Request Sample Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Automotive-Front-end-Module-Market/request-sample

The front-end modules are designed and fabricated with heavy steel materials. However, from past few years, lightweight composite materials such as polypropylene, glass mat thermoplastic, direct LFT aluminum, long fiber thermoplastic (LFT), etc. are used in manufacturing front-end modules.

Skyworks Solutions of Woburn, in the U.S., has designed front-end modules which offer wireless technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) applications & GPS-enabled tracking products. Tracking is becoming an important opportunity, as the IoT explosion proliferates & encompasses a wide range of new and previously unimagined applications, ranging from smart meters & connected vehicles to security systems. The combination of Internet of Things with front-end module products is anticipated to propel the market for automotive front-end modules at a significant pace during this forecast period. The increase in aftermarket and strict government regulation on mandating to pertain fuel efficiency & emission will create opportunities for market.

Safety and technological constraints involved in lightweight fems is expected to hamper the global automotive front-end module market growth during this forecast timeline.

Automotive Front-end Module Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Front-end Module Market is segmented into component such as Radiator, Motor Fan, Condenser, Internal Air Cooler, Radiator Core Support, Oil Cooler, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumper, Others, by vehicle type such as Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle. Further, market is segmented into material such as Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Hybrid, and Composites.

Also, the Global Automotive Front-end Module Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The APAC is expected to show significant growth in market during to the presence of major manufacturers in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea. The change in lifestyle & rapid changes in rules & regulations make transportation more advanced & safer, along with increasing population are expected to create opportunities for the market. China is projected to dominate the market due to the huge production of automobiles & government regulations to support vehicles with high efficiency & low emission.

Top Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Denso Corporation, Marelli Corporation, Valeo SA, SL Corp, Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA, Hanon Systems, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS CO. LTD, HBPO GMBH, etc.

Get Discount copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Automotive-Front-end-Module-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com