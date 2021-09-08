Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027 | Delphi Automotive PLC, InvenSense, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Ltd, etc.
Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market
MEMS (Micro-electromechanical systems) technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. These sensors are used for joining signal processing abilities on a single small chip. The small size of automotive MEMS sensors offers a quicker response to rapid change in the measured parameter.
The Increase in technological advancement & set of automotive MEMS sensors products with some massive applications like electronic control unit, electronic stability control, safety & security, and strict government rules to offer security, safety, and reliability in the vehicles are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive MEMS sensors market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for IoT technologies and the increase in adoption of connected devices will positively influence the market growth. Also, automotive sensors are widely used in consumer electronics and wearable devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and navigation devices. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric & hybrid vehicles, newer applications for MEMS sensors and Research & Development for emerging MEMS sensors are creating opportunities for the Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market in near future.
Difficulty in packaging, integration process & lack of standardized fabrication process are some restraining factors which expected to hinder the Global Automotive MEMS sensor market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Delphi Automotive PLC, Analog Devices Inc, Sensata Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., InvenSense, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Ltd., Etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
Pressure Sensor
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Others
By Application
- Powertrain
- Safety and Chassis
- Infotainment
- Body and Convenience
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
