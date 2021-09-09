Global Automotive Plastic Materials Market2021 Current Development Explored with Leading Players | BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Adient plc, Covestro AG, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., SABIC, Dow Inc., etc.

Global Automotive Plastic Materials Market

Automotive plastic materials are defined as high performance plastic materials which are used in the automotive industry due to their good mechanical properties and excellent appearance. Also, these are used in a wide range of automotive applications in manufacturing exterior & interior components such as doors, safety, doors, and windows, headlight hoods, and wheel covers. The automotive plastics make cars more energy efficient by reducing weight, along with providing, corrosion resistance, resiliency, durability, toughness, design flexibility & high performance at a low cost.

The rise in advancements in automotive industry & versatile property of plastic like resistance to abrasion, scratch resistance, thermal stability & easy moldability is the key driving factor which anticipated to boosting the global automotive plastic materials market growth over the forecast period. Also, stringent rules and regulations towards reducing vehicular emission will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, introduction of new safety features and luxury companies expected to drive the global automotive plastic materials market growth. Moreover, the increase in investments in advanced production technologies is expected to support the global automotive plastic materials market growth during this forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for lightweight materials from electric and hybrid vehicles expected to drive the market growth.

High capital cost and non-degradable nature of automotive plastics may hamper the global automotive plastic materials market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Plastic Materials Market is segmented into type such as Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polymethyl methacrylate, Polycarbonates, High density polyethylene, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethanes, and Polypropylene. Further, market is segmented into application such as Under Bonnet, Interior, and Exterior.

Also, the Global Automotive Plastic Materials Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

BASF SE,

AkzoNobel N.V.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Adient plc,

Covestro AG,

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.,

SABIC,

Dow Inc.,

Hanwha Azdel Inc.,

Borealis AG, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Polyamide

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polymethyl methacrylate

Polycarbonates

High density polyethylene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethanes

Polypropylene

By Application

Under Bonnet

Interior

Exterior

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

