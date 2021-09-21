Global Automotive Smart Display System Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook With Successive Companies which includes: – ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, PANASONIC CORPORATION, CONTINENTAL AG, DENSO CORPORATION

The Global Automotive Smart Display System Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Automotive Smart Display System market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Automotive Smart Display System market are studied in detail in the global Automotive Smart Display System market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market. Factors surrounding the market and affecting its movement are studied in detail in the report, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the market’s likely growth trajectory of the market in view of the economic factors affecting its dynamics.

Automotive smart display is a type of wireless touch screen device. It is designed to use in automobiles for providing distraction free access to multimedia functions, real-time diagnostics, navigation, and driver safety features of the vehicle including battery temperature, fuel capacity, tire pressure, and engine heat indications. The increase in disposable income and globalization as well as technologically advanced products will boost the market growth.

Increase in demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles is the key driving factor which is expected to drive the global automotive smart display system market growth. Furthermore, increase in integration of smartphone connectivity in cars will significantly influence the market growth over the forecast period. The rise in penetration of smartphones with infotainment systems like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Spotify, will increase the demand for smart displays in vehicles. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are same in which they involve the use of smartphones to run the operating systems which have been optimized for road applications. These systems enable easy navigation, easy access to music, integration of advanced features with cockpit electronics, and phone call management etc. Moreover, increase in focus on 5G and wireless technology will fuel the market growth. The increase in demand for 5G technology as well as wireless technology is expected to create opportunities for global automotive smart display system market growth.

The high cost of advanced automotive display systems, and threats of cyberattacks are the major restraining factors which are expected to hinder the global automotive smart display system market growth. Also, integration of multiple assistance system is act as restrain factor for market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, PANASONIC CORPORATION, CONTINENTAL AG, DENSO CORPORATION, ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD., VISTEON CORPORATION, LG DISPLAY CO., LTD., YAZAKI CORPORATION, PIONEER CORPORATION, and SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Market Taxonomy

By Display Size

3-5

6-10

>10

By Technology

LCD

TFT-LCD

Others

By Application

Center Stack

Digital Instrument Cluster

Rear Seat Entertainment

Head-Up Display

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

