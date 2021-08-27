Global Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021-2027 I Top key players- Sierra Wireless, Huawei Technologies, KuWFi Technology, TP-Link, ZTE Corporation, NETGEAR, Linksys, Teldat Group

“This report by Infinity Business Insights highlights that There are still some problems with internet access and in-car infotainment systems and provides a solution based report. End customers are unable to access or use live media streaming features or emails due to a cellular network’s lack of adequate internet connectivity. Poor cellular network connectivity is reported in several places where continual weather changes, such as severe rain, thick snowfall, and atmospheric haze, cause network disruption. As a result, demand for automotive Wi-Fi routers from vehicle manufacturers will rise in order to provide continuous service.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world make up the Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router market. The major regions, among others, are North America and Europe, which have a well-established product market and collectively make for a large revenue contribution in the global market. The Asia Pacific area, on the other hand, is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in terms of both value and volume.

Top company of Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market:

Sierra Wireless, Huawei Technologies, KuWFi Technology, TP-Link, ZTE Corporation, NETGEAR, Linksys, Teldat Group & Others.

Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Types:

Multi-WAN

3G Wireless

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

To stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, governments around the world implemented stringent lockdowns and made social separation essential. As a result, numerous organisations began a work-from-home programme as a precaution. This resulted in a sharp drop in global demand for autos. Furthermore, supply chains were interrupted by statewide lockdowns, as some automotive Wi-Fi router component manufacturers were forced to partially or completely shut down their operations.

