Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis 2021 – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Analysis to 2027
The Bare Metal Cloud Service Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Bare Metal Cloud Service market has been analysed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.
Bare metal cloud service is a combination of characteristics of both traditional hosting and Infrastructure-as-a-service for delivering high-performance workloads. These services are highly configurable, high performance, and on cloud demand resources which are gaining significant popularity among multinational organizations seeking for compliance, consistency, security, and performance.
Market Drivers
Increase in adoption of big data and Internet of Things (IoT) by various industries including BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Others is expected to boost the global bare metal cloud service market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cost-effective hosted services to achieve enhanced performance, streamlined data operations and data security will positively influence the market growth. Also, growing demand for secure storage facilities rapid developments in cloud industry expected to propel the global bare metal cloud service market growth. Bare metal cloud services has various benefits such as streamlined data center operations, efficient data storage, as well as faster service delivery via various solutions like bare metal compute, and storage network will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
The stringent cloud rules and regulations as well as easy availability of lightweight hypervisors in the market are major challenging factors which are expected to limit the global bare metal cloud service market growth over the forecast timeline.
Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Dell, Inc., Century Link, Internap Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Spotinst Ltd., Scaleway Incorp., Packet Host, Inc., and Oracle Corporation
Market Taxonomy
By Service Type
- Storage & Database Services
- Professional Service
- Compute Services
- Networking Services
- Others
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Size Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Application
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
