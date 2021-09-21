Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis 2021 – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Analysis to 2027

The Bare Metal Cloud Service Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Bare Metal Cloud Service market has been analysed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

Bare metal cloud service is a combination of characteristics of both traditional hosting and Infrastructure-as-a-service for delivering high-performance workloads. These services are highly configurable, high performance, and on cloud demand resources which are gaining significant popularity among multinational organizations seeking for compliance, consistency, security, and performance.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of big data and Internet of Things (IoT) by various industries including BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Others is expected to boost the global bare metal cloud service market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cost-effective hosted services to achieve enhanced performance, streamlined data operations and data security will positively influence the market growth. Also, growing demand for secure storage facilities rapid developments in cloud industry expected to propel the global bare metal cloud service market growth. Bare metal cloud services has various benefits such as streamlined data center operations, efficient data storage, as well as faster service delivery via various solutions like bare metal compute, and storage network will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

The stringent cloud rules and regulations as well as easy availability of lightweight hypervisors in the market are major challenging factors which are expected to limit the global bare metal cloud service market growth over the forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Dell, Inc., Century Link, Internap Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Spotinst Ltd., Scaleway Incorp., Packet Host, Inc., and Oracle Corporation

Market Taxonomy

By Service Type

Storage & Database Services

Professional Service

Compute Services

Networking Services

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

