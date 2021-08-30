Global Beauty Devices Market 2021| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2028

Beauty Devices Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:

Nu Skin

CANDELA CORPORATION

Silk’n

TRIA BEAUTY

Curallux LLC.

Termosalud

FOREO

Tech4Beauty

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Lumenis

Cynosure

Sciton, Inc.

Fotona

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

LUTRONIC

STRATA Skin Sciences

NuFACE

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Cutera

Merz North America, Inc.

El.En. S.p.A.

YA-MAN LTD.

Market Segmentation:

Global Beauty Devices Market, By Type (Hair Care Devices, Facial Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices and Eye Care Devices), Application (Hair, Facial, Skin, Oral and Eye), Portability (Pocket-Sized/ Handheld Device and Fixed), Mode of Operation (Electric and Battery Operated and Manual), Gender (Female and Male), End User (Commercial/ Professional, Domestic/ Personalized/ Homecare), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail and Online), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Scopes of the Beauty Devices Market

Global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of beauty devices market is further analyzed based on further segmentation, On the basis of type, global beauty devices market is segmented into hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices, and eye care devices. On the basis of application, global beauty devices market is segmented into hair, facial, skin, oral and eye. On the basis of portability, global beauty devices market is segmented into pocket-sized/ handheld device and fixed. On the basis of mode of operation, global beauty devices market is segmented into electric and battery operated and manual. On the basis of gender, global beauty devices market is segmented into female and male. On the basis of end user, global beauty devices market is segmented into commercial/ professional and domestic/ personalized/ homecare. On the basis of distribution channel, global beauty devices market is segmented into direct sales, retail and online.

Table Of Content::

Section 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Section 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Section 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Section 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market environment

Market attributes

Market division examination

Section 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline examination

Section 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market estimating

Market size and conjecture

Section 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Section 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Division

Correlation

Market opportunity

Section 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Section 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Section 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

Section 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market difficulties

Section 13: MARKET TRENDS

Section 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Outline

Scene disturbance

Section 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sellers covered

Seller arrangement

Market situating of sellers

Global Beauty Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The beauty devices market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the beauty devices market is segmented into hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices, and eye care devices. In 2020, hair care devices segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to the high adoption of hair care devices with rising hygiene awareness and increasing hair related problems due to unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population.

On the basis of application, the beauty devices market is segmented into hair, facial, skin, oral and eye. In 2020, hair segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to increasing demand of hair care devices such as hair removal devices, smart devices, hair growth devices among others for the treatment of hair removal, hair growth and care and others.

On the basis of portability, the beauty devices market is segmented into pocket-sized/ handheld device and fixed. In 2020, pocket-sized/ handheld device segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as pocket-sized/ handheld device are one of the easiest, fastest and instant option for hair care, facial care, skin care, oral care and eye care procedure in commercial/ professional and domestic/ personalized/ homecare industry, further, pocket-sized/ handheld device are majorly preferred beauty device among the consumers around the world.

On the basis of mode of operation, the beauty devices market is segmented into electric and battery operated and manual. In 2020, electric and battery operated segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as majority of the hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices and eye care devices available in the market are electric or battery powered.

On the basis of gender, the beauty devices market is segmented into female and male. In 2020, female segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market due to the high adoption of hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices and eye care devices for hair care, facial care, skin care, oral care and eye care.

On the basis of end user, the beauty devices market is segmented into commercial/ professional and domestic/ personalized/ homecare. In 2020, commercial/ professional segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as the beauty devices are used for hair care, facial care, skin care, oral care and eye care procedure which is performed as an outpatient procedure majorly in the cosmetic centres, salon and spas, dermatology clinics that normally takes less than 60 minutes and commercial/ professional are one of the first contact point and the most trustable option for the patients in various countries for the beauty care procedure.

On the basis of distribution channel, the beauty devices market is segmented into direct sales, retail and online. In 2020, direct sales segment is expected to dominate in the beauty devices market as most of the cosmetic centres, salon and spas, dermatology clinics, hospitals prefer direct tender for seeking the benefits of bulk buying, discounts and easy availability of products.

