Global Beneficial Bacteria Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021-2027 I Top key players- Danisco, Kerry, Lallem, China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia, Yakult, Novozymes, Valio, Glory Biotech, Ganeden, Morinaga Milk Industry, Sabinsa, Greentech, Bioriginal, Biosearch Life, UAS Laboratories, Synbiotech

The demand for beneficial bacteria in fortified foods is expected to remain high as consumers become more aware of their benefits and are willing to pay more for premium products that include probiotics. Customers’ awareness of beneficial bacteria’s direct link to digestive health benefits, the rise in demand for nutritious food, and the rise in demand for high-quality animal-based products are all driving up global demand for beneficial bacteria. Beneficial bacteria are available as a supplement or as ingredients in foods and beverages.

Top company of Beneficial Bacteria Market:

Danisco, Kerry, Lallem, China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia, Yakult, Novozymes, Valio, Glory Biotech, Ganeden, Morinaga Milk Industry, Sabinsa, Greentech, Bioriginal, Biosearch Life, UAS Laboratories, Synbiotech & Others.

Beneficial Bacteria Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Ingredient:

Bacteria

Yeast

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By Function:

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic

By End User:

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

The health advantages of beneficial microorganisms are well known among Asian Pacific consumers. China and Japan are two of the region’s largest probiotic markets, while Australia and New Zealand are the fastest-growing. As governments become increasingly concerned about the health and production of agricultural animals, the Asia Pacific area presents enormous prospects for animal probiotic products. Animals’ health has deteriorated as a result of AGP use, prompting livestock owners to switch to probiotic-based feed. Because of increased consumer demand, the use of beneficial bacteria is expected to increase rapidly in the Asia Pacific.

