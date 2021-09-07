Global Big Data Service Market Size, Future Growth, Trend, Region Analysis Report

Global big data service market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 62.41 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 39.8%.

Big data service is the statistical analysis tools or information which helps organizations to analyze, maintain and store data sets. These services are classified into various solutions such as as Hadoop-as-a Service, Data-as –a –Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-service. Big data services are widely used in various sectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others.

For a better understanding of the Big Data as Service Market, a better grip over the macroeconomic as well as microeconomic aspects are needed as they are impacting the market towards growth. These factors can allow a swift helming of the market via rough patches of economic crisis and also helps in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the Big Data as Service Market report captures the essence of the market & offers a close reading of demographic changes. This would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & optimally use resources offered by growth pockets.

The report includes a detailed analysis of substantial factors that impact the Big Data as Service Market significantly. The report accurately explains the factors that are driving, restraining, and challenging the Big Data as Service Market growth over the assessment period. It also includes the changing aspects that are expected to create likely opportunities for market players to reach a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Market Drivers

Rise in need for ensuring high quality data with creating a channelized data flow in organizations is major driving factor which is expected to boost the global big data service market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements in big data solutions is expected to propel the global big data service market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of cloud based data analytics solution is expected to fuel the global big data service market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for improving organization’s internal efficiency will grow the global big data service market growth.

Market Restraints

However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to hamper the growth of global big data service market. Also, lack of big data IT skilled professional will affect the global big data service market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sales force, Splunk, IRI,and GoodData.

Market Taxonomy

By Solution

Hadoop-as-a Service

Data-as –a –Service

Data Analytics-as-a-service

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise Sizes

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

