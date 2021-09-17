Global Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share , Increase in Demand, Growth Rate Opportunity, Global Industry Analysis Report Forecast till 2027

Global Breast Reconstruction Market was valued at USD 425 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 608 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.2%.

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research Website. The new research report studies the Global Breast Reconstruction Market by profiling its major driving and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, & allowing easy formulation of calculations as well as estimations by the use of industry-leading analytical tools & methods. The key economic aspects affecting the Global Breast Reconstruction Market growth are studied in detail in this report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic & macroeconomic environment of the market.

Breast cancer is defined as formation of lumps in the breast, inverted nipples, change in breast shape, and fluid discharge from nipples. It is common disease in women. Breast reconstruction is the treatment which is used to treat breast cancer. Breast reconstruction is the surgical process which includes creation of new breast structure.

Market Drivers

Increase in technological developments and innovations for breast reconstruction is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global breast reconstruction market growth. For Example, in March 2016, Pre- pectoral tissue expander placement technology was firstly used for breast cancer treatment in Valley Health Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey (U.S.). Pre- pectoral tissue expander placement technology provides improved mobility time, rapid recovery time, and diminished post-operative pain for patient. Furthermore, September 2018, MTF Biologics had expanded its product portfolio for breast reconstruction treatment. In which Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) had launched that is designed for breast reconstruction surgeries.

Market Restraints

However, Product recall is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global breast reconstruction market growth. Also, high cost of surgeries will affect the global breast reconstruction market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Wanhe,

Integra LifeSciences,

Groupe Sebbin SAS,

RTI Surgical, Inc,

GC Aesthetics,

Sientra Inc,

Allergan,

Mentor Worldwide LLC , and

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Breast Implants

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix

By Shape

Round

Anatomical

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

