Global Bring Your Own App (BYOA) Market Analysis, Scope and Forecast By 2021-2027. The IBI Updates I Top key players-HP, Cisco, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, IBM

BYOA is a workplace trend that allows employees to use cloud services and third-party applications. BYOA is an example of the increasing consumerization of IT, similar to the BYOD trend toward employee-owned devices in the office. Some prominent consumer apps are Google Docs, CloudOn, and Dropbox. The adoption of mobile apps has a number of advantages, including increased employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as increased productivity, because employees can utilize the application that is most comfortable and efficient for them.

Top company of Bring Your Own App (BYOA) Market:

HP, Cisco, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, IBM & Others.

Bring Your Own App (BYOA) Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

Market segment by Type, covers

Tablets

Smartphones

Laptops

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

The North American market dominates the global bring your own app (BYOA) market, accounting for the biggest revenue share. This dominance might be ascribed to increased internet penetration and the development of enterprise applications in the region’s countries. Due to rising knowledge about the benefits of bringing your own app (BYOA) and the robust use of smartphones and tablets in emerging economies in the area, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

