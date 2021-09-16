Global Buruli Ulcer Treatment Market Latest Industry Trends, Supply, Demand, Future prospects by 2027 | Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc., B Braun, Cipla Limited, Perk Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Laboratories Ltd

The Buruli Ulcer Treatment Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Buruli Ulcer Treatment market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

Buruli ulcer is also called as Mycobacterium Ulcerans Infection. It is a chronic debilitating disease caused by environmental Mycobacterium Ulcerans. This infection affects the skin and sometime bone and can lead to permanent disfigurement and long-term disability.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Pfizer,

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

B Braun,

Cipla Limited,

Perk Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

Lupin Laboratories Ltd,

Teva Pharmaceuticals,

Novartis,

AbbVie Inc,

Bayer Healthcare,

Dr. Reddys Labs,

Mylan Pharms Inc.

The increase in incidence of Buruli Ulcers is the key driving factor for market which expected to boost the global Buruli ulcer treatment market growth. According to World Health Organization Buruli ulcer has been reported in 33 countries including Asia, Africa etc. In Africa, many cases are reported from west and Central Africa, including Cameroom, Bennin, Ghana and Nigeria. In Ghana, the Buruli Ulcer cases has been reported to be as high as 150.8/100,000 and in Southern Benin 21.5/100,000 every year. It is higher than tuberculosis or leprosy.Furthermore, increase in demand for mycobacterial drugs as well as rise in awareness regarding surgery in patients will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, availability of effective treatment with skilled surgery, therapeutic physiotherapy, and expert nursing care expected to global Buruli ulcer treatment cancer market growth.

However, high cost of surgery is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global buruli ulcer market growth. Also, nonappearance of conclusive treatment, restricted adequacy of the indications will affect the market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Treatment

Antibiotics

Surgery

By Antibiotics

Rifampicin

Streptomycin

Amikacin

Clarithromycin

Moxifloxacin

Other

By Surgery

Skin Grafting

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

