Global Cable Duct Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027 | ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Atkore International Inc., Aliaxis Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, etc

2

Global Cable Duct Market

Cable Ducts are made up with uniquely compounded high impact rigid polyvinyl chloride. The cable ducts don’t peel or crack. It resists salt, oil, solution, and fungus. This is non-flammable confirming to UL 94 V0 standards, non-brittle and warp-proof. The product has huge dielectric strength and endures temperature up to 60 degrees Celsius.

The rise in the construction industry demand for the large & secure wiring systems in the housing societies, commercial applications, and industries expected to boost the global cable duct market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing investments in real estate & infrastructure development activities will positively influence the global cable duct market growth during this forecast period. The significance of urbanization, the growing demand from IT industry will significantly drive the global cable duct market growth. Moreover, the rise of large organizations will create opportunities for the development of the cable duct market in near future.

Unstable raw material prices and complications in installation are major restraints which expected to hamper the global cable duct market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Cable Duct Market is segmented into product type such as Flexible Cable Duct, and Rigid Cable Duct, by material such as Concrete cable Duct, Plastic Cable Duct, and Metal Cable Duct. Further, market is segmented into end user such as IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others.

Also, the Global Cable Duct Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Atkore International Inc., Aliaxis Group, Mitsubishi International Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Anamet Electrical Inc., Barton Engineers Ltd., Wheatland Tube Co., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

  • Flexible Cable Duct
  • Rigid Cable Duct

By Material

  • Concrete cable Duct
  • Plastic Cable Duct
  • Metal Cable Duct

By End User

  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Energy & Utility
  • Construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

