Global Camping Cooler Market Future Plan Report Surveys, Outlook, Analysis, Trend, Share and Forecast 2021-2027
Camping cooler is defined as cooling suitcase manufactured using isolated material which kept its inner temperature uninfluenced irrespective of the outside weather and environmental changes. It is a sub segment of sporting goods and outdoor equipment industry. Camping cooler is used for outdoor activities like picnic, camping, and hiking. These products are designed with specific materials so that they exhibit greater insulation & the contents inside the package are not spoiled.
The increase in adoption and preference of consumers to partake in outdoor activities is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global camping cooler market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing advancements in technology of manufacturing the equipment utilized in outdoor camping activities will positively influence the market growth. Also, the rise in utilization of the product from healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global camping cooler market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the rise in demand for camping cooler to store and preserve water, beer, beverages, and another food item for an extended period of time during travelling and outgoing programs is anticipated to drive the market growth.
The high cost of camping cooler is a major restraining factor which expected to hamper the global camping cooler market growth. Also, lack of the frequent requirement of the product due to longer lifecycle of these products is expected to limit the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Camping Cooler Market is segmented into product type such as Hard Coolers, Soft Coolers, and Others, by volume such as <25 quarts, 25-50 quarts, 50-75 quarts, 75-100 quarts, and >100 quarts. Further, market is segmented into application such as Backyard, and Car Camping, RV Camping, and Backpacking.Also, the Global Camping Cooler Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key operating players are discussed in the Global Camping Cooler Market report such as AO Coolers; Grizzly Coolers; Igloo Coolers; ORCA; Polar Bear Coolers; Rubbermaid; STANLEY; The Coleman Company, Inc.; YETI COOLERS, LLC; Koolatron CA; Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd; etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Hard Coolers
- Soft Coolers
- Others
By Volume
- <25 quarts
- 25-50 quarts
- 50-75 quarts
- 75-100 quarts
- >100 quarts
By Application
- Backyard, and Car Camping
- RV Camping
- Backpacking
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
