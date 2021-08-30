Global Cannabis Infused Products Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Cannabis Infused Products Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. With a devotion and commitment of supreme level of resilience and integrated approaches, Global Cannabis Infused Products Market research report has been structured. The report also puts a light on growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA). This world class market report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). The statistics have been represented in the graphical format for an unambiguous understanding of facts and figures.

Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By Product (Skincare, Cosmetics, Haircare, Intimate Lubricants, Pharmaceuticals, Gummies, Pills, Infused Beverages, and Other), Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), End User (Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends & Forecast to 2027

Cannabis infused products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to witness the growth at an annual pace of 22.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness about the well-being and mental health benefits is driving the market scope of cannabis infused products.

Competitive Landscape and Cannabis Infused Products Market Share Analysis

Cannabis infused products market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cannabis infused products market.

The major players covered in the cannabis infused products market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Docklight Brands, Inc., MARICANN INC, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., ABcann Medicinals Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Cannabis infused products market is growing with the successive application of marijuana or hemp in the manufacturing of products for daily purposes like, skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, and pills, infused beverages and others. The crosswise adoption of these products is helping the market to grow. The recreational herbs use and penetration of it in cannabis infused food and beverages will help the market grow. The strict government rules and terming it illegal in certain countries will act as the restraint for the market, whereas the accelerating usage of hemp fibers in textile industry will act as the opportunity for the market growth.

This cannabis infused products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research cannabis infused products market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Cannabis Infused Products Market Scope and Market Size

Cannabis infused products market is segmented on the basis of product, source, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, pills, infused beverages, and other.

Based on source, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.

Based on distribution channel, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C is further sub-segmented into hospital pharmacies, online and retail stores.

Based on end user, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into medical, personal use, pharmaceuticals, and wellness. Medical is further sub-segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, others. Wellness is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Cannabis infused products market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for cannabis infused products market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the cannabis infused products market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.



