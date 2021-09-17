Global Cardiac Mapping Market 2021-2027 Growth Rate Report, Segmented by, By Region, Key Manufacturers, Application Report

Global Cardiac Mapping Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.8%.

The Qualiket Research offers in-depth analysis, revenue details, and other important information regarding the Global Cardiac Mapping Market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints. A top-down & bottom-up approaches were employed in the preparation of the report on Global Cardiac Mapping Market. The target market has been analysed from the year 2020 as the base year to 2027 as the end year. The overall report has been sectioned into an overview of the Global Cardiac Mapping Market, segmental outline, regional analysis, competitive dashboard, and the recent market updates.

Cardiac mapping is a technology in which information from cardiac electrograms is collected and displayed. Cardiac mapping technique is used to diagnose the heart rhythm in case on cardiac arrhythmia. In a cardiac mapping procedure catheter is inserted into heart chamber and recording the electrocardiograms sequentially.

The market statistics segment briefs on the forecasted CAGR the Global Cardiac Mapping Market is anticipated to register over the review period and the valuation it can attain by the end year. The market highlights details boosters and restraints, which can influence the target market growth over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of cardiac disorders is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cardiac mapping market growth. Also, increase in demand for precise diagnosis of critical cardiac disorders will have the positive impact on global cardiac mapping market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement is expected to fuel the global cardiac mapping market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott had launched new HD grid mapping catheter. HD grid mapping catheter is designed to improve cardiac ablation procedures such as cardiac mapping systems and treatment catheters.

Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled and experienced professionals is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global cardiac mapping market growth. Also, unfavorable healthcare reforms in US will affect the global cardiac mapping market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Cardiac Mapping Market is segmented into type such as Basket Catheter Mapping Systems, Electroanatomical Mapping Systems, Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping Systems, and Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems. Further, Global Cardiac Mapping Market is segmented into disease indication such as Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (Avnrt), and Others.

Also, Global Cardiac Mapping Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Biotronik,

Lepu Medical,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Acutus Medical,

EP Solutions Sa,

Microport Scientific Corporation,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Medtronic Plc,

Abbott Laboratories, and

Biosense Webster, Inc.

