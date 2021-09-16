Global Cell Isolation Market by Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Stem Cell Research, Cancer Research, Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine, and Vitro Diagnosis), By Region and Forecast till 2027

Global Cell Isolation Market

Cell isolation is commonly called as cell sorting or cell separation. It is defined as process to isolate one or more specific cell population from a heterogeneous mixture of cells. Cell isolation is an integral part of modern biological research and routine clinical diagnosis and treatment.

Market Drivers

The increase in interest of biotechnological companies and scientists in cancer and cell research is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cell isolation market growth. For Instance, as per the WHO, Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the world and due to cancer around 9.6 million deaths are happened in 2018. Furthermore, rise in government investments and funding for cell research will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in technological advancements and rise in focus on personalized medicine will fuel the cell isolation market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Micro Medicine had launched cell isolation technology which is automated, and Microfluidics –based. It can isolate the white blood cells from human blood by using microfluidic channels without use of centrifugation or labelling. Moreover, expansion of biotech and biopharmaceutical sector will drive the market growth.

However, high cost of cell based research is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global cell isolation market growth. Also, some ethical issues related to embryonic cell isolation will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market segmentation

Global Cell Isolation Market is segmented into product such as Instruments, and Consumables, by cell type such as Animal Cells and Human Cells, by technique such as Surface Marker, Centrifugation, and Filtration, by application such as Biomolecule Isolation, Stem Cell Research, Cancer Research, Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine, and Vitro Diagnosis. Further, market is segmented into End Use such as Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cell Banks, and Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories.

Also, Global Cell Isolation Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Merck KgaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Miltenyi Biotec, Terumo BCT , STEMCELL Technologies Inc, and MicroMedicine.

