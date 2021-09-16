Global Centesis Catheters Market Size , Key Driving Factors, Growth Opportunity, Top Competitors , market growth Report Analysis to 2021- 2027

Global Centesis Catheters Market was valued at USD 418 million in2019 which is expected to reach USD 658 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.3%.

Centesis catheters are designed to reduce the incidence of clogging and provide the better flow for more reliable drainage. Centesis Catheters are thin tubes made up with nylon, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and plastic. These are classified into two types such as small bore, and large bore. Centesis Catheters are widely used in various procedures such as Arthocentesis, Amniocentesis, Thoracentesis, Paracentesis, and Others.

Healthcare industry is thriving on the global front at present. It is expected to register a high growth rate in the years to come. Technological advancements play a key role in the development of the industry. Innovative technologies are poised to dictate the growth of the industry over the next couple of years. The advancements in treatments are also projected to boost the growth trajectory of the industry in the nearby future. Overall, the industry is likely to garner much support from the governments for supporting its expansion.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global Centesis Catheters market growth. Furthermore, Increase in product launches will have the positive impact on global Centesis Catheters market growth. For instance, in June 2017, Mermaid Medical A/S had launched centesis catheter which is named as M•Drain™. It is designed for short term drainage procedure. Also, in December 2019, Merit medical had launched new resolve mini locking drainage catheter. It is designed to reduce patient discomfort.

However, occurrence of infections due to use of catheters is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global centesis catheters market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into type such as Small Bore, and Large Bore, by application such as Diagnostic, Therapeutic, and Palliative, by procedure such as Arthocentesis, Amniocentesis, Thoracentesis, Paracentesis, and Others. Further, Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into end user such as Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Centesis Catheters Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Centesis Catheters Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cook Medical, AngioDynamics, Merit Medical Systems, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

