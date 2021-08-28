Global Chlorine Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

The analysis covered in the Global Chlorine Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Global Chlorine Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Global chlorine capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 89.60 mtpa in 2020 to 94.23 mtpa by 2025. Around 42 planned and announced chlorine projects are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead chlorine capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and the US. Scope of this Report-

– Global chlorine capacity outlook by region

– Global chlorine capacity outlook by country

– Chlorine planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major chlorine producers globally

– Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by country Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced chlorine plants globally

– Identify opportunities in the global chlorine industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of chlorine capacity data

Table of Contents

Introduction

Global Chlorine Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

Global Planned and Announced Chlorine Projects

Africa Chlorine Industry

Asia Chlorine Industry

Europe Chlorine Industry

Former Soviet Union Chlorine Industry

Middle East Chlorine Industry

North America Chlorine Industry

South America Chlorine Industry

Oceania Chlorine Industry

Appendix

