Global Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market Including Key Players, Infrastructure Growth, Increasing Demand & Forecast till 2027

Global Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market

Clinical Electronic Thermometers are general instruments which are used for the detection of body temperature as and when required. These are temperature sensitive substance and they provide accurate results. Some clinical electronic thermometers are versatile and that can be used across range of age group. They are also called as digital thermometers.

The increase in technological innovation in healthcare industry is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global clinical electronic thermometers market growth. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of viral, bacterial and other infections will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in COVID 19 pandemic and rise in number of people having fever, cold, and cough at an exponential rate will drive the global clinical electronic thermometers market growth during this forecast period. Recently, in the COVID 19 pandemic these thermometers are extensively used for measurement of body temperature. Moreover, rise in fitness is another driving factor which is expected to propel the market growth. In addition to that, rise in penetration of smartphone in developed and developing nations will led the market growth.

However, some factors such as the adoption of other instruments or methods for checking body temperature are challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global clinical electronic thermometers market growth. Also, rise in number of mobile handsets with infrared sensors and cameras will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market is segmented into product type such as Oral Thermometers, Ear Thermometers, Rectal Thermometers, and Temporal Thermometers, by end user such as Hospitals, ASCs, Clinics, and Homecare Settings Also, market is segmented into Distribution channel such as Online, and Offline.

Also, Global Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

AViTA Corporation,

AccuQuik,

Well Swiss AG,

Bioland Technology Ltd.,

Geratherm Medical AG,

Hans Dinslage GmbH,

K-jump Health Co. Ltd.,

L-Tac Medicare Pte Ltd.,

Medpack Swiss Group, and

Vega Technologies Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Oral Thermometers

Ear Thermometers

Rectal Thermometers

Temporal Thermometers

By End User

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Homecare Settings

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia

Pacific Middle

East & Africa

