Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Research Analysis, Emerging Trend, Scope Analysis & Key Company Profile 2027

Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market

The Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

The healthcare sector has gone through a major transformation over the years, one that was spearheaded by technological advancements. From enhanced operational efficiency to quality standards being maintained in patient care, the sector is offering unmatched experience to the patient as well the medical professionals.

Colonoscopy is a type of screening test which is used for detection of colorectal cancer. It is dependent on pre procedure which is called as colonoscopy bowel preparation in this cleansing of colon is done in the patient’s colonoscopy. Colonoscopy bowel preparation drugs are classified into various types such as Isomotic Agents, Hypersosmotic Agents, Hyposmotic Agents, and Combination Agent.

Increase in research and development activities is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the global colonoscopy bowel preparation drugs market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Colonary Concepts had announced the Phase III clinical trial of its Edible Colonoscopy preparation for bowel cleansing. Furthermore, adoption of collaboration activities by key players will positively influence the market growth. For instance, in KOREA PHARMA CO., LTD and Norgine B.V entered into exclusive license and distribution agreement in Korea for the commercialization and distribution of Norgine’s Product PLENVU. Moreover, rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to fuel the market growth during this analysis period.

However, occurrence of side effects like abdominal pain, abdominal swelling, nausea and vomiting are the challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global colonoscopy bowel preparation market growth

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Bayer AG, ColonaryConcepts, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Ferring B.V, Norgine B.V. KOREA PHARMA CO., LTD, and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Drug Type

Isomotic Agents

High-volume Polyethylene Glycol Preparations

Sulfate-free PEG-ELS

Low-volume PEG Preparations

Hypersosmotic Agents

Oral sodium Sulfate

Magnesium Citrate

Sodium Phosphate

Hyposmotic Agents

Combination Agent

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

