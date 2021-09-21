Global Companion Animal Vaccine Market By Product Type (Conjugate Vaccine, Attenuated Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, , DNA Vaccine, and Recombinant Vaccine) Forecast 2027

Global Companion Animal Vaccine Market

Veterinary vaccines play vital role in improving the health of companion animals. They are also important for reducing viral diseases transmitted from animals to animals as well as animals to humans. These vaccines are categorized into various product types such as Attenuated Live Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, DNA Vaccine, and Recombinant Vaccine.

The rise in product approval activities is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global companion animal vaccine market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Merck & Co., Inc had launched new vaccine known as NOBIVAC Myxo-RHD PLUS vaccine which is used to decrease mortality due to common viral diseases in rabbits like myxomatosis and rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD).Furthermore, increase in mergers and acquisitions by key players will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had announced acquisition or Aratana Therapeutics for development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. Moreover, rise in product launch activities is expected to fuel the global companion animal vaccine market growth. In addition to that, increase in initiatives from regulatory authorities for prevention of diseases like viral diseases in companion animal which may drive the market growth during this forecast period. For instance, as per the American Animal Hospital Association has commissioned a task force of veterinary experts for development of guidelines which will help veterinary teams to work with pet owners for treatment plans that will improve the quality of life of pets with cancer.

Increase in cost for storage of vaccines and inadequate reporting systems is major restraining factors for market growth which is expected to hamper the global companion animal vaccine market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva, Merck & Co., Inc, Virbac, Zoetis Inc, Biogénesis Bagó, Ourofino Animal Health,and HIPRA

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Conjugate Vaccine

Attenuated Live Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

Toxoid Vaccine

Subunit Vaccine

DNA Vaccine

Recombinant Vaccine

By Animal Type

Canine

Feline

Equine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

