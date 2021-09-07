Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Covid-19 Impact, Analysis by Recent Trends and Key Tactics, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecast (2021-2027)

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market

The Construction equipment rental is defined as the service to rent out construction equipment to end users for a certain period of time by signing contracts with terms & conditions about their uses. These equipments are majorly used at construction & mining sites to facilitate heavily operations. The surge in the construction & mining activities, mostly in the developing regions is the key driving factor for growth of global construction equipment rental market.

The increase in advancements of new technologies including digital services for automated service improvements, equipment service tracking & mapping features expected to boost the global construction equipment rental market growth. Construction equipment manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced safety features such as lift assist, additional work lights, and 360-degree camera visual will support the market growth. Also, the rise in construction and mining activities will propel the global construction equipment market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, additional expenses incurred owing to maintenance of the equipment, high wages of skilled operators, and excessive operational cost can be saved by renting equipment for the required time will significantly drive the global construction equipment rental market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of skilled labors is a major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global construction equipment rental market growth over the forecast period. Also, lack of incentives and favorable tax policy may hinder the global construction equipment rental market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as United Rentals, Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Ashtead Group Plc, Aktio Corporation, Loxam Sas, Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Nishio Rent All Co., Ltd, H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Nikken Corporation, Cramo Group, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Backhoes & Excavators

Loaders

Crawler Dozers

Cranes

Forklift

Others

By Propulsion System

Electric

ICE

By Application

Excavation & Mining

Material Handling

Earthmoving

Concrete

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

