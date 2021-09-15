Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market Industry Analysis, Market Consumption, Major Drivers, Restraints 2021-2027

Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market

The cosmetic and toiletry chemicals are used in the formulation of various cosmetic products including skin care, hair care, personal care, and others, and toiletry products. Manufacturers are focusing on organic ingredients to meet consumer demand for organic cosmetic and toiletry products.

The increase in demand for skin care and anti-aging products among individuals is a key driving factor expected to boost the global cosmetic and toiletry chemicals market growth. Furthermore, the increase in spending on toiletry and cosmetic products, the rise in disposable income of individuals will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing consciousness about the physical appearance, change in lifestyle, and the rise in working women population are among other driving factors will support the global cosmetic and toiletry chemicals market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the rise in demand for advanced beauty products and consumer expenditure on branded organic toiletry and cosmetic products expected to fuel the market growth.

Stringent rules and regulations about the toxic chemicals used in cosmetic and toiletry products is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global cosmetic and toiletry chemicals market growth over the forecast period. Also, the rise in use of organic products will limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market is segmented into source such as Natural Products, and Synthetic Products, by function such as Processing Aid, Specialty Additives, Cleansing Agents & Foamers, Emollients & Moisturizers, Fragrances & Flavors, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Perfumers, Oral Care Products, Baby care Products, and Others.

Also, the Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

BASF,

Bio-Botanica,

Bayer,

Arkema,

Ashland,

AkzoNobel,

Ajinomoto,

Biosil Technologies,

Clariant International,

ECKART, etc.

